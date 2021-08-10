These Key Largo companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Key Largo, FL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Key Largo are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Low Voltage Installer

🏛️ Outsource

📍 Homestead, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Low Voltage / Structured Cabling Installer Now hiring experienced low voltage technician for commercial projects in the Homestead , Florida and surrounding areas. Position is for immediate start so ...

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Xpedited Delivery & Logistics

📍 Homestead, FL

💰 $662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SMALL AUTO PARTS COURIERS NEEDED ASAP!!! $662 WEEKLY! CONTRACTING IMMEDIATELY! 1099 Independent Contracting Opportunity in the Homestead areas in your own small, fuel-efficient car. Local, Business ...

3. Licensed Insurance Agent & Financial Advisor w/ High Commission 100%+

🏛️ Diversity Life Insurance & Investments

📍 Homestead, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings available for Licensed Life Insurance Agents and/or Investment Advisors. Our advisors and agents have been able to achieve six-figure incomes by following our training ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Homestead, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. Furniture Installer/ Warehouse Attendant

🏛️ Atlantic Project Solutions

📍 Homestead, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING PART TIME FURNITURE INSTALLERS / WAREHOUSE ATTENDANTS! Apply today for immediate openings! Atlantic Project Solutions is looking for dedicated team members to pack, move, transport ...

6. Immediate Openings - Seeking Qualified Lead Teachers and Tutors

🏛️ Bridge Point Miami Inc

📍 Cutler Bay, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING !!! Seeking Lead Teachers - $21.00 to $25.00 Per Hour Seeking Experienced Tutors - $15.00 to $18.00 Per Hour Interviews will begin August 9th to August 12th Please email Ms. Hernandez at ...