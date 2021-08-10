Meyer Jabara Hotels Unveils Enterprise Technology Initiative
Management company and ownership group selects Altec, Ceridian, Kalibri Labs, ProfitSword, and SNAPPY solutions to fortify operations and better serve its valued employees. Danbury, Conn. — August 10, 2021 — At a time when many hotel companies continue to cut costs and operate with reduced teams, Meyer Jabara Hotels is investing in its people and properties by adding technologies that will help its 29 U.S. hotels streamline their business processes and expand on the services available to associates. Through strategic partnerships with Altec, Ceridian, Kalibri Labs, ProfitSword, and Snappy, Meyer Jabara Hotels will be deploying solutions that streamline vital document processes, pay employees on demand, benchmark property performance and improve productivity, drive business intelligence, and reward employees with digital tipping while providing cashless and contactless convenience to guests. Meyer Jabara Hotels’ technology investment will not stop there. The hotel management company and ownership group is investigating other guest-facing technologies that improve experiences for guests and drive profits for owners.www.hotel-online.com
Comments / 0