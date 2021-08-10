Meyer Jabara Hotels Unveils Enterprise Technology Initiative

World's leading emerging provider of home and DIY power tools, Fanttik, introduces a new vehicle battery charging solution to the U.S. market. NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Fanttik, a young and fast-expanding brand focused on practical and modern products that make a real difference in people's live, is reiterating its commitment to providing customers across the United States with the most powerful home and DIY tools with the addition of the T8 APEX Jump Starter to its automotive accessories product line. As a customer-focused and tech-driven company, Fanttik is continually seeking and creating more products that enrich lives and making great technology accessible to everyone. The company adopts its best technology and product design to help US customers have one less thing to worry about as regards their vehicle battery. Their well-designed jump starter comes with a wide range of high-performance, high stability, and easy-to-use features, with a unique muscle car look that stands it out from other similar products.