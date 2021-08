Known as the world’s happiest country, Costa Rica definitely makes for an amazing travel destination. There are so many amazing things you can see and do in this country, including the possibility to sleep in a converted 727 plane, or go white-water rafting if you are feeling adventurous. Plus, their coffee is said to be one of the best in the entire world, so if you are a caffeine enthusiast, you certainly won’t have any troubles waking up in the morning. Go here to check out some great reasons why you should visit Costa Rica.