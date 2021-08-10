Cancel
Video Games

Retro Games THEA500 Mini Reboots Commodore Amiga 500 For Gaming Nostalgia

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic Amiga 500 is getting remade and reborn as another miniature console for old school gaming (in case you're not interested in building a killer Amiga emulator yourself). While the original system was released by Commodore way back in 1987, Retro Games is behind the remake, which is officially dubbed 'The A500 Mini', sometimes stylized as THEA500 Mini. However you want to write it out, this is another nod to retro gaming.

