Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort Adopts Latest in Personalized In-Room Entertainment and Guest Service With BeyondTV by Hotel Internet Services
Maryland resort leverages technology purpose-built for hotels to provide guests with seamless access to personal streaming content and hotel information on guestroom televisions. OCEAN CITY, Md. — August 10, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the...www.hotel-online.com
