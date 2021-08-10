Cancel
New York City, NY

Attend BAAND Together Dance Festival, part of Restart Stages

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of New York City’s most acclaimed dance companies—Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem—will perform on the same stage at the first BAAND Together Dance Festival in Damrosch Park as part of Restart Stages, the new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus to champion the city’s cultural and economic revival. The Festival is made possible by CHANEL and is a project of the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund.

