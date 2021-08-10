Cancel
Kittanning, PA

Hiring now! Jobs in Kittanning with an immediate start

Kittanning Digest
 4 days ago

(Kittanning, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Kittanning companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Amazon Package Sorter - Immediate Hire ( Sign On Bonus)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Allison Park, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Pittsburgh, PA Coraopolis, PA Sewickley, PA Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.00 Immediate openings ...

2. Customer Service / Call Center Support (Multiple Openings)

🏛️ Pancoast Staffing Services, Inc.

📍 Monroeville, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Monroeville area financial services group in need of immediate Customer Service/Call Center Support candidates. Selected candidates will provide professional phone and online customer support to ...

3. Airport Retail Associate - Hudson News - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Leechburg, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over ...

4. Retail Supervisor - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Leechburg, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

