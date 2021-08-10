Hiring now! Jobs in Kittanning with an immediate start
(Kittanning, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Kittanning companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Amazon Package Sorter - Immediate Hire ( Sign On Bonus)
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Allison Park, PA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Pittsburgh, PA Coraopolis, PA Sewickley, PA Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.00 Immediate openings ...
2. Customer Service / Call Center Support (Multiple Openings)
🏛️ Pancoast Staffing Services, Inc.
📍 Monroeville, PA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Monroeville area financial services group in need of immediate Customer Service/Call Center Support candidates. Selected candidates will provide professional phone and online customer support to ...
3. Airport Retail Associate - Hudson News - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Hudson Group
📍 Leechburg, PA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over ...
4. Retail Supervisor - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Hudson Group
📍 Leechburg, PA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...
