[Video] A mic’d up ski edit lets you feel each crash and every stomp

Real Skifi is about bringing out the color and nuance to street skiing. Just because only a handful of people shred urban rails when compared to the greater skiing populace doesn’t mean that we all have to do it the same way. We’ve been loving their creative ski edits over the years, and this one is no different. The fully mic’d up short brings you behind the scenes—it feels like when Tom Wallisch called his own tricks at the first X Games ski knuckle huck. It’s intimate, in a way, it lets you in on how each trick feels. The stomps and the crashes. And even if you don’t speak Finnish (we didn’t understand a word of it), you can still feel what’s going on. It’s something different, and pretty refreshing.