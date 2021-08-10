Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Moses Lake

Posted by 
Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 4 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Moses Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moses Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRJjsA00

1. Journeyman 01 Electrician

🏛️ Madden Industrial Craftsmen, Inc.

📍 Othello, WA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

01 Electrician's come join our team. You will be responsible for installing and repairing complex electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems working from a technical blueprint on a new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Production Manufacturing Office Positions available

🏛️ Oregon Potato Company dba Washington Potato Company

📍 Warden, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Warden plant will be reopening soon. We are preparing to hire for several full-time existing and new positions for when our new facility opens up. We are looking for: Production ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Operations Support Specialist - Warden

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Warden, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operations Support Specialist/Admin Assistant Shift: Swing & Grave (Must be available for all shifts) Description Summary: This position is responsible for providing customer service to internal and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Ephrata, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Community Manager

🏛️ Kiemle Hagood

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The person in this position is responsible for maintaining the physical appearance of the apartment complex, including grounds, common areas and office. Other responsibilities include turning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Family Practice / Washington / Permanent / Family Medicine Physician With Optional OB...

🏛️ StaffPhysicians.com

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is currently assisting a well-established multi-specialty group in Washington with their search for a family medicine physician with or without OB. The group needs a additional physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. $5K Sign-On Bonus - TANKER Regional CDL Drivers Earn up to $1700/week!

🏛️ James J. Williams

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW INDUSTRY-LEADING PAY PACKAGES! EARN MORE Yes, you spoke, and we listened. EARN MORE with our NEW Industry-Leading daily guarantee pay structure for both local and regional routes. EARN MORE when ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake, WA
95
Followers
145
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ephrata, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Wa#Life Insurance#Oregon Potato Company#Verizon#Cdl#Comphealth#Autozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy