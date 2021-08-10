Hiring Now: These roles are open in Moses Lake

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Moses Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moses Lake:

1. Journeyman 01 Electrician

🏛️ Madden Industrial Craftsmen, Inc.

📍 Othello, WA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

01 Electrician's come join our team. You will be responsible for installing and repairing complex electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems working from a technical blueprint on a new ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Production Manufacturing Office Positions available

🏛️ Oregon Potato Company dba Washington Potato Company

📍 Warden, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Warden plant will be reopening soon. We are preparing to hire for several full-time existing and new positions for when our new facility opens up. We are looking for: Production ...

4. Operations Support Specialist - Warden

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Warden, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operations Support Specialist/Admin Assistant Shift: Swing & Grave (Must be available for all shifts) Description Summary: This position is responsible for providing customer service to internal and ...

5. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Ephrata, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the ...

6. Community Manager

🏛️ Kiemle Hagood

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The person in this position is responsible for maintaining the physical appearance of the apartment complex, including grounds, common areas and office. Other responsibilities include turning ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

8. Physician / Family Practice / Washington / Permanent / Family Medicine Physician With Optional OB...

🏛️ StaffPhysicians.com

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is currently assisting a well-established multi-specialty group in Washington with their search for a family medicine physician with or without OB. The group needs a additional physician ...

9. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

10. $5K Sign-On Bonus - TANKER Regional CDL Drivers Earn up to $1700/week!

🏛️ James J. Williams

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW INDUSTRY-LEADING PAY PACKAGES! EARN MORE Yes, you spoke, and we listened. EARN MORE with our NEW Industry-Leading daily guarantee pay structure for both local and regional routes. EARN MORE when ...