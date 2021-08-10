Cancel
Tamms, IL

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Tamms require no experience

Tamms News Beat
 4 days ago

(Tamms, IL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Tamms? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assembly Manufacturing

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Olmsted, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW WAGE INCREASE FOR THIS POSITION CHECK IT OUT Electronic Assembler Interested in Electronics, how they work and are put together! Manpower is now hiring entry level positions in the electronic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver CDL A Home Daily Local 800 to 1200 per wk Recent Grad

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1200 per week Home Daily Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome - Night Driving, Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in MO

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Tamms, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Current Positions Being Filled by Peak Recruiting : Sales Managers for PMA USA PMA USA is the largest marketing company for Washington National supplemental health insurance. We are looking for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry level, starting pay $ 15.50/hr., will train $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

