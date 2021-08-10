Hiring Now: These roles are open in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Miami.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miami:

1. Account Executive

🏛️ Pursuit Sales Solutions

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a rapidly growing social platform, is looking for a RESULTS DRIVEN, MOTIVATED, and SUCCESS HUNGRY Account Executive in the Greater Miami area. This incredible company is looking to add ...

2. CPG Corporation

🏛️ CPG Corporation

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You will be working online from home if hired. You will earn $35.00 - $43.00 per hour. Benefits offered: Healthcare insurance (e.g., medical, dental), Performance bonus, Paid sick days, 401(k) plan ...

3. Customer Service Sales Representative ( Manager )

🏛️ SHAiR Your Car

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Purpose at SHAiR! We're looking for go-getters who don't mind being pushed out of their comfort zones. For perfectionists who are willing to put in extra hours to make sure their tasks are ...

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ FairInteramerican Inc

📍 Hollywood, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

· Inventory management (tracking / control) of "Brands" (Taramps, JBL , Alpine , RockfordFosgate, Corzus , RAD and other brands incorporated into portfolio) - Miami w/h and Puerto Rico w/h · ...

5. Client Relations Coordinator - Work From Home

🏛️ International Society Of Female Professionals

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for an excellent work from home opportunity? Our organization is seeking motivated individuals to join our client relations team. About Us: We are global, members-only association of ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMF1 Miami, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMF1 - Miami - 5600-5700 North West 37th ...

7. Warehouse/Shipping Associate

🏛️ Clarity Labs, LLC

📍 Doral, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities The Warehouse/Shipping Associate position verifies and keeps records on incoming and outgoing shipments and prepares items for shipment by performing the ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Average $200,000-$220,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Local Owner Operator

📍 University Park, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Average $200K-$220K per year + Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

9. CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0016 Sysco South Florida, Inc. Zip Code: 33178 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...