Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Miami

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Miami.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miami:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRJboM00

1. Account Executive

🏛️ Pursuit Sales Solutions

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a rapidly growing social platform, is looking for a RESULTS DRIVEN, MOTIVATED, and SUCCESS HUNGRY Account Executive in the Greater Miami area. This incredible company is looking to add ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CPG Corporation

🏛️ CPG Corporation

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You will be working online from home if hired. You will earn $35.00 - $43.00 per hour. Benefits offered: Healthcare insurance (e.g., medical, dental), Performance bonus, Paid sick days, 401(k) plan ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Sales Representative ( Manager )

🏛️ SHAiR Your Car

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Purpose at SHAiR! We're looking for go-getters who don't mind being pushed out of their comfort zones. For perfectionists who are willing to put in extra hours to make sure their tasks are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ FairInteramerican Inc

📍 Hollywood, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

· Inventory management (tracking / control) of "Brands" (Taramps, JBL , Alpine , RockfordFosgate, Corzus , RAD and other brands incorporated into portfolio) - Miami w/h and Puerto Rico w/h · ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Client Relations Coordinator - Work From Home

🏛️ International Society Of Female Professionals

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for an excellent work from home opportunity? Our organization is seeking motivated individuals to join our client relations team. About Us: We are global, members-only association of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMF1 Miami, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMF1 - Miami - 5600-5700 North West 37th ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse/Shipping Associate

🏛️ Clarity Labs, LLC

📍 Doral, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities The Warehouse/Shipping Associate position verifies and keeps records on incoming and outgoing shipments and prepares items for shipment by performing the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Owner Operator - Average $200,000-$220,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Local Owner Operator

📍 University Park, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Average $200K-$220K per year + Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0016 Sysco South Florida, Inc. Zip Code: 33178 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
192
Followers
394
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Healthcare#Jbl#Alpine#Rockfordfosgate#Rad#Cdl#Dillon Logistics#Us0016 Sysco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy