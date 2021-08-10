Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Irwin, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Fort Irwin

Posted by 
Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 4 days ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fort Irwin companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Irwin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bNRJSoh00

1. Crane & Heavy Equipment Operator for veterans, apply now!!

🏛️ CIT

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Crane, Heavy Equipment or Truck Driving Jobs? Returning Military men and women ! Please apply and submit your resume. Mentor a Veteran and receive FREE Drone Site Mapping training! The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Local Driver

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Daggett, CA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 12 months of tractor-trailer experience, the ability to drive a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL - Local Truck Driver - Barstow, CA

🏛️ Best Trucking Services

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,269 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking drivers with at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience. We offer great driver/dispatch relations as well as everything below, and more... * $10,000 Bonus * $66,000 - 72,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Car Hauler CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs -Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A JOB HOME DAILY -BARSTOW CA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR A PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Local Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,443 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1207-$1443 per week Local Driving opportunity. Driving a day cab with automatic transmissions. New equipment. This is delivering to local retail stores and distribution centers. All ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Urgent Hire Truck Driver Home Daily 10k Bonus Off Weekend

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING NOW _____________ Must hire 15 Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers Asap!! _____________ LOCAL INTERMODAL Class A Truck Drivers BARSTOW CA _______________ Job Nightlight _______________ - Local ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Local Intermodal Driver

🏛️ J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$10,000 sign-on bonus available for a limited time! J.B. Hunt is hiring local CDL-A intermodal drivers! Be a part of the largest company-owned intermodal fleet in North America, which means no shared ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Home Daily CDL Weekends Off Auto Trucks $1250+ a Week No Touch

🏛️ RJK Logistics

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking CDL CLASS A Drivers. for a home daily account to start ASAP. 100% NO TOUCH * $1250+ working a 5-day week. * $10000 Sign on bonus 100% paid out in 12 months. * AUTOMATIC TRUCKS * MONDAY ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Drivers Home Daily Barstow Urgent

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,190 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local INTERMODAL Barstow, CA $10,000 Bonus __________________ Account Highlights __________________ 1. Home daily 2. Class A Driving 3. No touch freight 4. Manual shift only 5. Slip seat What will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin, CA
23
Followers
170
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Irwin, CA
City
Daggett, CA
City
Barstow, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Crane Heavy Equipment#Drone Site Mapping#Car Hauler#Home Daily Cdl#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
EconomyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

July job report: jobs are plentiful but the wages are few

There was good news and bad news in the July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The good news is that employers added nearly one million jobs to their payrolls for the month; the bad news is that most of the jobs are bad. It...
Public HealthValueWalk

Jobs Data Lowers Coronavirus Stimulus Check Chances

The latest jobs data showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July, compared to 5.9% in June. A drop of just 0.5% may not mean much to many, but what makes the latest number encouraging (for the economy) is that it is the lowest since the start of the pandemic last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Economyworldoil.com

Oilfield service sector added jobs for fifth straight month in July

America’s energy technology and services sector added an estimated 6,082 jobs in July, a fifth straight month of growth, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). The 1.0% growth comes after the sector added more than...
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Trade Jobs are in High Demand, New Study Finds

The need for trade workers is on the rise, just in time for more adults to recognize the value of trade jobs. Learn why the demand for trade careers is increasing, and which trade jobs are in high demand. High school seniors experience a lot of pressure to go to...
EconomyUS News and World Report

States Where Americans Are Quitting at the Highest Rates

Americans quit jobs at record rates throughout the first months of 2021, according to a new report from USAFacts. The national quit rate, the number of jobs quit as a percentage of total employment, reached 2.8% in April of this year, the highest of any year on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting the data in 2001. From January 2010 to January 2020, the national monthly average quit rate sat between 1.3% and 2.4%.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Hiring now! Jobs in Fort Worth with an immediate start

These companies in Fort Worth are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Spanish Bilingual Fraud Detection Representative - Remote; 2. Inbound Customer Service Representative - Remote (St. Petersburg, FL/Tampa Bay); 3. Customer Service; 4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Bilingual Spanish Sling Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy