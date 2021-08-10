Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Fort Irwin

(FORT IRWIN, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fort Irwin companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Irwin:

1. Crane & Heavy Equipment Operator for veterans, apply now!!

🏛️ CIT

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Crane, Heavy Equipment or Truck Driving Jobs? Returning Military men and women ! Please apply and submit your resume. Mentor a Veteran and receive FREE Drone Site Mapping training! The ...

2. Class A CDL Local Driver

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Daggett, CA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 12 months of tractor-trailer experience, the ability to drive a ...

3. Class A CDL - Local Truck Driver - Barstow, CA

🏛️ Best Trucking Services

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,269 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking drivers with at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience. We offer great driver/dispatch relations as well as everything below, and more... * $10,000 Bonus * $66,000 - 72,000 ...

4. Car Hauler CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs -Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

5. CDL A JOB HOME DAILY -BARSTOW CA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR A PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

6. CDL A Local Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,443 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1207-$1443 per week Local Driving opportunity. Driving a day cab with automatic transmissions. New equipment. This is delivering to local retail stores and distribution centers. All ...

7. Urgent Hire Truck Driver Home Daily 10k Bonus Off Weekend

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING NOW _____________ Must hire 15 Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers Asap!! _____________ LOCAL INTERMODAL Class A Truck Drivers BARSTOW CA _______________ Job Nightlight _______________ - Local ...

8. Local Intermodal Driver

🏛️ J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$10,000 sign-on bonus available for a limited time! J.B. Hunt is hiring local CDL-A intermodal drivers! Be a part of the largest company-owned intermodal fleet in North America, which means no shared ...

9. Home Daily CDL Weekends Off Auto Trucks $1250+ a Week No Touch

🏛️ RJK Logistics

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking CDL CLASS A Drivers. for a home daily account to start ASAP. 100% NO TOUCH * $1250+ working a 5-day week. * $10000 Sign on bonus 100% paid out in 12 months. * AUTOMATIC TRUCKS * MONDAY ...

10. Truck Drivers Home Daily Barstow Urgent

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,190 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local INTERMODAL Barstow, CA $10,000 Bonus __________________ Account Highlights __________________ 1. Home daily 2. Class A Driving 3. No touch freight 4. Manual shift only 5. Slip seat What will ...