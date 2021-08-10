Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Ready for a change? These Fairchild jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fairchild.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairchild:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRJQ3F00

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Mad City Windows and Baths

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Midwest's #1 Remodeler, Mad City Windows and Baths, is an award-winning home improvement company that specializes in replacement windows & doors, bathroom remodeling and kitchen cabinet ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $3,751 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $104 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medmetry is seeking a travel nurse RN Dialysis for a travel nursing job in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Dialysis * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 10/04/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Insurance Agent

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you have an Accident & Health insurance license and are seeking rapid income growth and advancement, this may be the career for you! Who we are: We have built a nationally recognized sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Correctional RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Black River Falls, WI

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a leader in Health Care Staffing, has partnered with a Correctional facility in Black River Falls, WI. Supplemental Health Care has a Correctional RN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. IT Support Specialist

🏛️ Sourcecut Industries

📍 Osseo, WI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION *Purpose and scope * The IT Systems Administrator administers, maintains, monitors, and configures all aspects of the organization's computing and telecommunications system including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Human Services Job Openings

🏛️ TREMPEALEAU COUNTY

📍 Whitehall, WI

💰 $62,046 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY OPENING Fiscal Manager: Expected starting annual salary $57,579 to $62,046, DOQ. Application deadline 08/30/2021. Billing Specialist: Expected starting hourly rate $16.98 to $19.30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Time To Re Build with Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi Speedee Delivery at SpeeDee Delivery Now Hiring

🏛️ SpeeDee Delivery

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi Speedee Delivery - SpeeDee Delivery Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi - SpeeDee DeliverySpee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc. is hiring for CDL-A LTL Drivers: Spee-Dee Delivery ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Care Representative

🏛️ SEEK Careers/Staffing (Eau Claire)

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you currently seeking a professional office position in Eau Claire, WI but can only work part-time? Would you like to have every weekend off and work for a family oriented company? SEEK is now ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Reset Representative

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a Full-Time position, Monday-Friday, Saturdays are seldom, starting at $17.00 per hour. Must have valid drivers license. Travel between La Crosse and Eau Claire with company provided van

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

