Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Companies in Eau Claire are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eau Claire:

1. Physician / Surgery - General / Wisconsin / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Chippewa Falls, WI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Mad City Windows and Baths

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Midwest's #1 Remodeler, Mad City Windows and Baths, is an award-winning home improvement company that specializes in replacement windows & doors, bathroom remodeling and kitchen cabinet ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $3,751 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $104 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medmetry is seeking a travel nurse RN Dialysis for a travel nursing job in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Dialysis * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 10/04/2021

5. Licensed Insurance Agent

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you have an Accident & Health insurance license and are seeking rapid income growth and advancement, this may be the career for you! Who we are: We have built a nationally recognized sales ...

6. IT Support Specialist

🏛️ Sourcecut Industries

📍 Osseo, WI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION *Purpose and scope * The IT Systems Administrator administers, maintains, monitors, and configures all aspects of the organization's computing and telecommunications system including ...

7. Human Services Job Openings

🏛️ TREMPEALEAU COUNTY

📍 Whitehall, WI

💰 $62,046 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY OPENING Fiscal Manager: Expected starting annual salary $57,579 to $62,046, DOQ. Application deadline 08/30/2021. Billing Specialist: Expected starting hourly rate $16.98 to $19.30 ...

8. Time To Re Build with Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi Speedee Delivery at SpeeDee Delivery Now Hiring

🏛️ SpeeDee Delivery

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi Speedee Delivery - SpeeDee Delivery Cdl Ltl Driver Eau Claire Wi - SpeeDee DeliverySpee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc. is hiring for CDL-A LTL Drivers: Spee-Dee Delivery ...

9. Assemblers - $18-$19 an hour!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Bloomer, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's in it for you? * Starting pay of $18 an hour for 1st shift and $19 for second * Monday-Thursday 1st and 2nd shifts available * Overtime hours for extra $$ * Safe Working Environment ...

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...