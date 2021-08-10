These Washington companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Washington, DC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Washington companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. BREAK INTO THE GOVERNMENT! Entry Level Admin Assistant with Excel Skills

🏛️ Hire Standard

📍 Gaithersburg, MD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BREAK INTO THE GOVERNMENT WITHOUT WAITING A YEAR FOR THEM TO READ YOUR APPLICATION! Great Opportunity for semi-entry level Administrative Assistant with Excel Skills $18/hour to start with raise this ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDC3 Springfield, VA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDC3 - Springfield - 5617 Industrial ...

3. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Bethesda, MD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

7. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Montclair, VA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...