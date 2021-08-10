No experience necessary — Philomath companies hiring now

(Philomath, OR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Philomath companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time

🏛️ SYGMA - Portland Trainees

📍 Monmouth, OR

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers in Portland, OR No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $78k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SALES REPRESENTATIVE

🏛️ JENNIFER BELL-District Office

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

7. Job Coach - Salem

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Salem, OR - Salem, OR Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...