Nebraska City, NE

These Nebraska City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Nebraska City Post
 4 days ago

(Nebraska City, NE) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Nebraska City are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Plattsmouth, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Security Officer - Overnight Shifts

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Bellevue, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overnight Shift Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Springfield, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Job available - immediate employment - Field Security Officer $15/Hour *$700 Sign On Bonus* - Ame...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Weeping Water, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...

Nebraska City, NE
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

