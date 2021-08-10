Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Cross Plains

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cross Plains.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cross Plains:

1. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $3,780 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care

2. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Cross Plains, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2801.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $2,801 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 10 weeks Pay: $2801.6 / Week ...

4. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Seaboard Physician Search

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $241,153 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Medicine - Brownwood, Texas Brownwood, Texas offers a high quality of life both professionally and personally. Practicing and experienced physicians as well as residents will be considered

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

7. Manufacturing Process Engineer

🏛️ Experis

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing/Process Engineer 12+ month contract/project Engineer role onsite in Brownwood TX location of major product manufacturing company. Pay: $28-35/hr. Product focus is mechanical, electrical ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $3,456 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Nurses, Inc. is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,137 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $2,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Cath Lab Technologist for a travel job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2801.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $2,801 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 10 weeks Pay: $2801.6 / ...