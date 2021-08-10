Job alert: These Ruidoso jobs are accepting applications

(RUIDOSO, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ruidoso.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ruidoso:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Cloudcroft, NM

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply. This position provides great medical and life benefits, weekly pay, and plenty of advancement ...

4. NM-Pharmacy Tech-8- $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy TechPlease only submit candidates that area aware of their submission to our facility. Please do not allow candidates to contact facility. Please only submit candidates with an active NM or ...

5. Plumber

🏛️ BONITO RIVER SERVICES

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman level plumber needed. Top wages for qualified person. Year round work in the beautiful mountain community of Ruidoso. We have been in business for 25 years with a loyal customer base. We ...

6. Front of House Manager

🏛️ Cornerstone Bakery Cafe

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Of House Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Relocation to Ruidoso, NM Responsibilities: * Supervise ...

7. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...