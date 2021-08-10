Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Mission

(MISSION, SD) Companies in Mission are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mission:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small rural town near Mission, SD looking for permanent LPNs. $18-24/hr Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Clinics. Opportunity : Competitive pay. Excellent benefits. Full-time. Rural and beautiful ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Certified Nurse Midwife/Women's Health NP

🏛️ Arc Health/Pinnacle Emergency Medical Group

📍 Rosebud, SD

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview: This position is for a Certified Nurse Midwife or Women's Health NP to provide exceptional, high quality care at a Great Plains Area Indian Health Service Unit in southern South ...