Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around West Plains

(WEST PLAINS, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in West Plains.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Plains:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,276 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in West Plains, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Warehouse Worker - Morning Shifts Available (Earn up to $15.50/hr)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Clarkridge, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: [list cities in the node - do not use site ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scott City, Missouri At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service ...

6. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Ultrasound Technician | ULTR | ULTR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in West Plains, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2720 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in West Plains, MO. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2428.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $2,428 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in West Plains, MO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2428.8 / ...