Stockton, CA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Stockton

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 4 days ago

(Stockton, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Stockton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Ropes Course Attendant

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Manteca, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ropes Course Attendant ($15.00 Hourly - Part Time) The Ropes Course Attendant ensures customer safety and satisfaction while guests navigate across bridges and ropes to Howlers Peak. The Attendant is ...

2. DELI CLERK

🏛️ Piccadilly Deli

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for part time worker. Must be neat, prompt, a fast-learner, and fast on their feet. Duties include preparing food, taking orders in person and over the phone, bussing tables, walking ...

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ A&A Concrete Supply

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CLASS A TRUCK DRIVER - Part Time (Less than 30 hours per work week) We are hiring Class A Drivers with previous experience for local work delivering aggregate and cementitious materials to various ...

4. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr Training Pay

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

7159 - Modesto - 4300 McHenry Ave, Modesto, California, 95356 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure customers can ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

6. Childcare / Nanny / Driver/ Flexible Hours

🏛️ Kango

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Competitive pay up to $32+ per hour plus tips and bonuses as applicable * Flexible schedule; pre-scheduled and same-day rides * Daily morning and afternoon school routes available * Earn daily bonus ...

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

