Job alert: These Rice Lake jobs are accepting applications

(RICE LAKE, WI) Companies in Rice Lake are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rice Lake:

1. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $83 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse (ER RN) in Rice Lake, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ years ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Cameron, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. Deliver With EatStreet - Earn $19+ per hour

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Sand Creek, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

4. Medical Technologist MT or Medical Lab Technician MLT - Laboratory

🏛️ Mayo Clinic

📍 Chetek, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is the nation's best hospital (U.S. News & World Report, 2020-2021) and ranked #1 in more specialties than any other care provider. We have a vast array of opportunities ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2883.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $2,883 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Rice Lake, WI. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 14 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,767 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $2,767 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

7. Supply Chain Analyst

🏛️ Experis

📍 Cumberland, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview: In this 10 month contracted position (opportunity for both extension and permanent hire based on performance), you will be working for a multinational manufacturing conglomerate ...

8. Assemblers - $18-$19 an hour!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Bloomer, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's in it for you? * Starting pay of $18 an hour for 1st shift and $19 for second * Monday-Thursday 1st and 2nd shifts available * Overtime hours for extra $$ * Safe Working Environment ...

9. Assembly Operator - 2nd & 3rd Shift

🏛️ Parker Hannifin

📍 Chetek, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parker Hannifin is now hiring Assembly Operators . There are part-time and full-time, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift opportunities available. * Part-time opportunities - 19 hrs/wk * Team member ...

10. Servers and Hosts

🏛️ Round Man Brewing Co.

📍 Spooner, WI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Round Man Brewing Co. is a family built and operated brewpub focused on providing the community with a cutting-edge hospitality experience. We are searching for candidates to work in a fast paced and ...