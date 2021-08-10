Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Everglades City

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Everglades City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Everglades City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Marco Island, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

2. Insurance Producer

🏛️ Jacobs Insurance Services, Llc

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

3. Software Engineer

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the application development of solutions on multiple platforms for use by the Company's internal and external customers and ...

4. Business Center Project Coordinator

🏛️ Collier County

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $46,809 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Business Center Project Coordinator Print ( Apply Business Center Project Coordinator Salary $46,809.00 Annually Location Naples, FL Job Type Full Time, Regular Department Growth Management ...

5. Office Coordinator

🏛️ Bartos Group @ Premiere Plus Realty

📍 Marco Island, FL

💰 $37,400 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a professional, friendly administrative assistant. Your primary job will be to serve as the first point of contact with all clients, providing excellent customer service. Additional ...

6. Virtual Sales - Enjoy helping others!

🏛️ Alina Cantrell Agency

📍 Collier County, FL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales in home or virtual your Choice? PLUS! NO PROSPECTING EVER! We are looking for excellent quality people that want to be a leader and who ask What's Possible for me? How far can I go and grow

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Marco Island, FL

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

8. Remote Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge

📍 Marco Island, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...

9. Handyman

🏛️ Shallum Design

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Handyman to become a part of our team! You will perform necessary work to keep machines, mechanical equipment, and structure of an establishment in repair. Responsibilities: * Repair ...

10. Facilities Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Naples Lakes Country Club

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Facilities Maintenance Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and ...