Get hired! Job openings in and around Sturgeon Bay

(STURGEON BAY, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sturgeon Bay companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sturgeon Bay:

1. Quality Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Quality Engineer Needed For Growing Manufacturing Company This Jobot Job is hosted by: Billy Surch Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

2. Construction Superintendent

🏛️ Raymond Search Group

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Superintendent will supervise a small to medium-sized crew assigned to individual projects and will report directly to the Senior Superintendent, Project Manager, or Field Training Supervisor

3. Public Works Director

🏛️ City Of Kewaunee

📍 Kewaunee, WI

💰 $62,504 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Kewaunee, Wisconsin Now Hiring: Public Works Director Directs and oversees all aspects of the Public Works Department and Marina/Campground. The Director shall plan, organize, implement and ...

4. Electrical Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to gain Electrical experience? Perhaps become a Journeyman Electrician? Apply Here! In this role, you will work on repairing and replacing electrical systems and wiring in the ships

5. Press Brake Operator

🏛️ Hi Tec Fabrication

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Press Brake Operator: forming of light to medium metal parts to print specifications must be able to read blueprints, understand tolerances and have good math skills lifting of light to medium parts ...

6. ASSISTANT MANAGER- EARN $25k-$35k/year! (2061)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 New Franken, WI

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT THE JOB You were born to be the boss. We know. You get up in the morning and you make sure everyone else in the house is doing what they need to do. Then you go to work, and you make sure that ...

7. General Manager

🏛️ Suick Cinemas

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manage day-to-day operations of the theater. Manage all employees. Customer service skills, computer skills, and marketing are required.

8. CDL A Solo & Team Drivers

🏛️ National Freight Pros

📍 New Franken, WI

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Solo & Team Drivers Call (844) 490-5672 or (844) 499-0750 or Apply Online Below! PAY We offer an incredibly aggressive pay plan for top notch, experienced drivers. To those that qualify, you ...

9. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

10. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...