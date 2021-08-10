Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scooba, MS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Scooba

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 4 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Companies in Scooba are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scooba:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bNRHywF00

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Acute Care - $2,850 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $2,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Meridian, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Acute Care

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 De Kalb, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Regional - $1,000 Hiring Bonus on Your First Paycheck - $1,250+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other ...

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Panola, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Scooba, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: 0.442 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 days every 3-4 weeks out DEDICATED ACCOUNT This is a flatbed operation hauling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver - SAP Drivers Welcome- 888-920-0007

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3,500 Sign-on Bonus! Out for 30 days and home for 7 FULL days! Average pay: $1,300 to $1,500 per week. Minimum pay guarantee. Sirius XM, Direct TV, with Football package at no cost, 24-inch flat ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Marion, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL Drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a dedicated driving position * $58,000-$70,000 annual income * .46/mile to start * working for 1 prestigious dedicated customer

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Driver- Southeast Regional Fleet! Starting up to .65 cpm!

🏛️ Trucking Options LLC

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paschall Truck Lines is looking to add drivers to their southeast regional fleet! As one of the TOP companies in the industry to work for, PTL offers amazing benefits other carriers can't and won't

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
24
Followers
171
Post
610
Views
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
City
Scooba, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Job Market#Otr Cdl A#Vivian Health Meridian#Ms#Rn Long Term Acute Care#Dashers#Tri National#Cdl#Sirius Xm#Direct Tv#Paschall Truck Lines#Ptl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

July job report: jobs are plentiful but the wages are few

There was good news and bad news in the July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The good news is that employers added nearly one million jobs to their payrolls for the month; the bad news is that most of the jobs are bad. It...
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Industries With the Most Job Openings

So many Americans have been quitting their jobs this year that the term “Great Resignation” has been coined to describe this unprecedented exodus from the workplace. One reason for this may be that workers decided to wait out Covid-19 before quitting jobs they were lucky enough to have as millions of others lost their jobs […]
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
Fatherly

Inflation Could Benefit Families in a Surprising Way Soon

The 65 million elderly, disabled, and widowed Americans who receive monthly Social Security checks are due for a sizeable raise for the first time in years, an increase that could relieve some of the pressure on working families’ finances. Here’s what you need to know. Since 1975, the Social Security...
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Trade Jobs are in High Demand, New Study Finds

The need for trade workers is on the rise, just in time for more adults to recognize the value of trade jobs. Learn why the demand for trade careers is increasing, and which trade jobs are in high demand. High school seniors experience a lot of pressure to go to...
EconomyUS News and World Report

States Where Americans Are Quitting at the Highest Rates

Americans quit jobs at record rates throughout the first months of 2021, according to a new report from USAFacts. The national quit rate, the number of jobs quit as a percentage of total employment, reached 2.8% in April of this year, the highest of any year on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting the data in 2001. From January 2010 to January 2020, the national monthly average quit rate sat between 1.3% and 2.4%.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Automotive Trades

Given the advance of technology and a richly varied automotive industry that offers an array of positions and career paths, the future is bright for talented young persons with math, science, communications and technical skills. The U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts automotive repair and maintenance industry is expected to add 237,500 new jobs and have a 30 percent growth rate through 2020, making a career in automotive trades one of the top 20 jobs with relatively high median earnings and the potential for significant job openings over the next decade.
Economyoilandgas360.com

Oilfield service sector added jobs for fifth straight month in July

America’s energy technology and services sector added an estimated 6,082 jobs in July, a fifth straight month of growth, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). The 1.0% growth comes after the sector added more than...
Connecticut Stateyankeeinstitute.org

State retirees to see pension bump as inflation jumps 6 percent

Retired Connecticut state employees will see a substantial bump to their pension payments as a result of increasing economic inflation. The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Workers and Clerical Workers – known as the CPI-W — increased 6 percent between July of 2020 and July of 2021, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the price of nearly everything increasing substantially in recent months. Note: the above image is a chart for the CPI-U, not the CPI-W.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Strategic Account Manager up to $200K; 2. General Manager - casual full-service restaurant; 3. Construction Administrative Assistant; 4. Customer Support Agent; 5. Shipping and Receiving Specialist; 6. Patient Care Coordinator / Rehab Aide
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around San Mateo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Mateo: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/27/2021, Average $61,928/Year; 2. B2B Sales Representative; 3. General Manager - casual full-service restaurant; 4. Customer Support Agent; 5. Assistant Office Manager - Santa Clara Tennis
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy