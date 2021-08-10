Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Scooba

(SCOOBA, MS) Companies in Scooba are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scooba:

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Acute Care - $2,850 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $2,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Meridian, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Acute Care

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 De Kalb, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Regional - $1,000 Hiring Bonus on Your First Paycheck - $1,250+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other ...

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

5. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Panola, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Scooba, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: 0.442 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 days every 3-4 weeks out DEDICATED ACCOUNT This is a flatbed operation hauling ...

8. CDL A Truck Driver - SAP Drivers Welcome- 888-920-0007

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3,500 Sign-on Bonus! Out for 30 days and home for 7 FULL days! Average pay: $1,300 to $1,500 per week. Minimum pay guarantee. Sirius XM, Direct TV, with Football package at no cost, 24-inch flat ...

9. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Marion, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL Drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a dedicated driving position * $58,000-$70,000 annual income * .46/mile to start * working for 1 prestigious dedicated customer

10. Class A CDL Driver- Southeast Regional Fleet! Starting up to .65 cpm!

🏛️ Trucking Options LLC

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paschall Truck Lines is looking to add drivers to their southeast regional fleet! As one of the TOP companies in the industry to work for, PTL offers amazing benefits other carriers can't and won't