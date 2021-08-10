Cancel
Avon, CO

No experience necessary — Avon companies hiring now

Avon News Beat
 4 days ago

(Avon, CO) These companies are hiring Avon residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Avon, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Vail, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $18 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is growing! We are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding Customer Service Sales Team at an entry level with the opportunity to grow. We are currently seeking a ...

4. Customer Service & Furniture Movers

🏛️ Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service & Furniture Movers - Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore Now Hiring: Customer Service & Furniture Movers No experience necessary; $18/hour starting. We are an Equal Opportunity ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

6. Truck Driver Trainee - No CDL Required - Great Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - Denver Trainees

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers in Denver, CO No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most ...

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
ABOUT

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

