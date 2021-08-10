Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Franklin.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklin:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Minden, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Minden, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Packer C Shift (5:45 am - 6:00 pm) $15.50/hr

🏛️ Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

📍 Franklin, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Imagine ...working for a company that knows that its people are the key to its success in the marketplace. A company in which achieving extraordinary results and having a stimulating work experience ...

4. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,314 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Red Cloud, NE

💰 $1,314 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Red Cloud, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 weeks ...

5. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Minden, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...