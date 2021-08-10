Cancel
Fort Morgan, CO

Get hired! Job openings in and around Fort Morgan

Posted by 
Fort Morgan News Flash
 4 days ago

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Companies in Fort Morgan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Morgan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bNRHoMD00

1. Insurance Sales ($10-$20k monthly) Will Train!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. School Psychologist Needed Near Boulder, CO

🏛️ SchoolPsychJobs.com

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking for a School Psychologist candidate to work with a school district near Boulder, CO. This is a great opportunity for the upcoming school year with a strong level of support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Construction Project Coordinator

🏛️ Buildings By Design LLC

📍 Brush, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening- General Contractor Project Coordinator Buildings By Design, LLC, a Colorado General Contractor with an office in Brush, CO has the need to add a Project Coordinator. Established in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative assistant (HR Assistant / Urgent Need)

🏛️ Della Infotech Inc.

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job title: Admin HR Assistant Duration: 6 months Hours: 40 hrs; 8am - 4:30pm Work address: Fort Morgan, CO Work environment: Professional Payrate: $20/hr Dress code: Business Casual-Jeans are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Workplace Environmental Specialist

🏛️ Mcdonald Automotive

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Workplace Environmental Specialist Who We Are Join us as we embark on our expanding growth adventure. This well performing company will offer exciting challenges and future career growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PRN Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Infinity Rehab

📍 Brush, CO

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PRN Occupational Therapist As a therapist-run company (OT President, SLP Vice President, PT Regional Directors), Infinity Rehab strives for clinical excellence through evidence-based research and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Diesel Technician - Earn $25.25-$28.55/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Henderson, CO

📍 Wiggins, CO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $25.25 - $28.55 Per Hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Fort Morgan, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

