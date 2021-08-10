Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Armstrong

(ARMSTRONG, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Armstrong.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Armstrong:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

2. Primary Care Physician - $140 per hour - 2 days per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Riviera, TX

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is in need of a physician to provide immediate Primary Care locums coverage to their facilitynearFalfurrias, Texas. Please see the details for this opportunity below: * Position: Primary ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $1k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Central Texas

📍 Brooks County, TX

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $1,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

8. CDL Truck Driver Teams - Earn Up to 80 CPM + $30,000 Sign-On Split

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Teams

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Team Drivers Teams with Doubles Endorsement: NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT & Earn Up to 80 CPM OTR TEAMS EARN UP TO $200,000 A YEAR! Drive now with U.S. Xpress! Teams ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...