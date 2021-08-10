Cancel
Perryton, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Perryton

Perryton Daily
 4 days ago

(PERRYTON, TX) Companies in Perryton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perryton:


1. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,583 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $1,583 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Spearman, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

3. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Balko, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

4. CDL-A Company Driver ($3K Bonus) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job in addition to a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out ...

5. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dumas, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $96,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Dumas, TX! We Offer: * Earn Up to $96,000 Yearly * Local: Home Every Day/Night, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral ...

6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

7. Now Hiring Company Drivers - Home Time Every 7-14 Days

🏛️ Super T Transport

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring OTR and Regional Reefer Company DriversSuper T Transport Get a Better Work/Life Balance with Flexible Home Time. Call (855) 934-4971 to Speak to a Super T Recruiter Today! BENEFITS: * $.40 ...

8. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

9. Insurance Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 80 Office

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

