Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Punxsutawney

(Punxsutawney, PA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Punxsutawney are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ BOsco E Noronha MDPC

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

1 Full time and 1 Part time Medical Assistant needed for busy ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon. Duties included are: · triaging patients, · assisting Dr. when needed · answering the telephone, · ...

2. Caregiver

🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

📍 Brookville, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in the Brookville area. We This rewarding position provides consistent, flexible full time/part time hours to accommodate your ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Punxsutawney, PA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

4. LPN Medical Assistant

🏛️ BOsco E Noronha MDPC

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

1 Part time LPN needed for busy ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon. Duties included are: · triaging patients, · giving Injections · assisting Dr in Procedures when needed · answering the telephone, · ...

5. Caregiver (IDD) - Glenn Campbell, PA

🏛️ accessAbilities Inc

📍 Cherry Tree, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES, NO EXPERIENCE NECESSAIRY: PAID TRAINING accessAbilities , a local Human Services agency, is hiring caring, part time caregivers to assist individuals with intellectual ...