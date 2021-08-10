Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Punxsutawney
(Punxsutawney, PA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Punxsutawney are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Medical Assistant Certified
🏛️ BOsco E Noronha MDPC
📍 Indiana, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
1 Full time and 1 Part time Medical Assistant needed for busy ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon. Duties included are: · triaging patients, · assisting Dr. when needed · answering the telephone, · ...
2. Caregiver
🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing
📍 Brookville, PA
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in the Brookville area. We This rewarding position provides consistent, flexible full time/part time hours to accommodate your ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch
🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time
📍 Punxsutawney, PA
💰 $300 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily
4. LPN Medical Assistant
🏛️ BOsco E Noronha MDPC
📍 Indiana, PA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
1 Part time LPN needed for busy ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon. Duties included are: · triaging patients, · giving Injections · assisting Dr in Procedures when needed · answering the telephone, · ...
5. Caregiver (IDD) - Glenn Campbell, PA
🏛️ accessAbilities Inc
📍 Cherry Tree, PA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES, NO EXPERIENCE NECESSAIRY: PAID TRAINING accessAbilities , a local Human Services agency, is hiring caring, part time caregivers to assist individuals with intellectual ...
