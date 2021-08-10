Cancel
Chappell, NE

Get hired! Job openings in and around Chappell

Posted by 
Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 4 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Chappell companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chappell:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bNRHgIP00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CSR/PERSONAL BANKER

🏛️ Points West Community Bank

📍 Julesburg, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description This person will uphold a tradition of honesty and integrity as you provide financial transactions to existing and potential customers. We are looking for an experienced, dynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Staff Accountant

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Staff Accountant located in Ogallala, NE. The position will be responsible for verifying and processing accounting and business transactions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Boss Shop Diesel Mechanic/Technician

🏛️ Boss Truck Shops, Inc

📍 Big Springs, NE

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: $2,000 hiring bonus for Diesel Mechanics/Technicians. Details of bonus: $500 payable at 3 months, $750 at 6 months and $750 at 12 months. Must be employed at time of payout. Boss Truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Oshkosh, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

