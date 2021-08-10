Work remotely in Topeka — these positions are open now
(Topeka, KS) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Remote Intuit Customer Service (part-time)
🏛️ SYKES
📍 Lawrence, KS
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Intuit Customer Service Rep working part-time, approximately 20 hours per week ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
6. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant
🏛️ SYKES
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...
7. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)
🏛️ Varsity Tutors
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...
8. Reviewer/Tasker - Topeka, KS
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 Topeka, KS
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Topeka - Topeka, KS Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...
9. Project Manager
🏛️ Creative Circle
📍 Lawrence, KS
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Project Manager Location: Offsite, Remote Starts: Summer 2021 Duration: Full-Time Status: Full-Time Rate: Up to $60,000 annually Our agency client is looking for a Full-time Project Manager ...
