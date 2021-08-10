Work remotely in New Bloomfield — these positions are open now

(New Bloomfield, PA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Call Center Sales Advisor

🏛️ Central Penn Division - USHA

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Sales Advisor (Can be remote) We're Growing: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand ...

2. Call Center Representative

🏛️ PHEAA

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative (Temporary Assignment, Work From Home) Job Description PHEAA's FedLoan Servicing team is seeking qualified Call Center Representative candidates to work out of their home ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...