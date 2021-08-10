Cancel
Fairfield, TX

Job alert: These jobs are open in Fairfield

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fairfield companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNRHbsm00

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel OR RN

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $2,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Operating Room Nurse (OR RN) will be responsible for patient care in the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative phases of a patient's surgical experience. Duties of the Operating Room ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker F/T or P/T

🏛️ Supportive Care

📍 Mexia, TX

💰 $450 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supportive Care is hiring Licensed Psychologist & Clinical Social Worker's Supportive Care is a behavioral health company with an extraordinary team of clinicians providing a full range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Fleet Asset Manager

🏛️ Rail 1 , LLC

📍 Cayuga, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rail 1 is currently seeking an experienced Fleet Asset Manager to join our team! Job duties will be to track and help maintain a 300 plus unit fleet. This will include tracking location, dot ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shipping

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

3088 Job Title Shipping Qualifications: They Pay Rate for this position is $16/hr. Possess & Maintain the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. a forklift certification is not required. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Team members / Shift Management

🏛️ Jack in the Box

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need great customer service and hard working and dependable workers. We also have great benefits and there lots room growth within the company. And we also offer 401k matching, Dental, Medical and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Corsicana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Corsicana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
32
Followers
214
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

