Job alert: These Litchfield jobs are accepting applications

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Companies in Litchfield are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Litchfield:

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Executive Director

🏛️ Edwardsville Children's Museum

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Requirements: The successful candidate will exhibit passion and excitement for early learning, work directly with the board of directors to develop a grand vision for the museum, and collaborate with ...

3. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

4. Lube Technician / Specialist

🏛️ Cassens & Sons Inc.

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $37,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cassens & Sons Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Ram is looking for an entry level service technicians. The main responsibilities of the job would be performing oil changes, tire rotations, tire installation ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sawyerville, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLI5 Pontoon Beach, IL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLI5 - Pontoon Beach - 5106 State ...

6. Security Officer - Data Entry

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry Security Officer *Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel

7. Marketing & Promotions Assistant

🏛️ Edison's Entertainment Complex

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Edison's Entertainment Complex features 12 lanes of boutique bowling, a full-service restaurant & lounge and appeals to adults and families alike. Edison's also features a 3,400 ...

8. General Cleaner

🏛️ Vonachen Services Inc

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are currently seeking energetic and highly motivated individuals to join our team as General Cleaner in the Edwardsville, Collinsville, Fairview Heights, and O'Fallon, MO ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2205 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Carlinville, IL

💰 $2,205 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Carlinville, IL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 10 weeks Pay ...