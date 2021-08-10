Ready for a change? These Williams jobs are accepting applications

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Companies in Williams are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Williams:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Pharmacist IHS

Pharmacist We are currently recruiting experienced pharmacist to place in outpatient pharmacy settings in Northern Arizona. These current opportunities are in Indian Health facilities on a 7 on, 7 ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2257.2 / Week

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Flagstaff, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

5. Bus Driver - Flagstaff, AZ

The Greyhound driver's mission is to make enjoyable travel possible for everyone, providing the opportunity for anyone to travel in North America with safety, dignity and convenience.Professional ...

6. Dairy/Frozen Manager

USD $18.25/Hr. - Job Summary The Dairy/Frozen Manager is responsible for the successful operation and profitability of the dairy/frozen department as well as training, directing and monitoring all ...

7. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...