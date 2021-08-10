Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Taholah

(TAHOLAH, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Taholah.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Taholah:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aberdeen, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Critical Care (CCU) 1845-0715 13 Weeks 189966

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

3. FACT Case Manager-Aberdeen

🏛️ GREAT RIVERS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ORGA

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $51,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelExperiencedJob LocationMarket Street - Aberdeen, WAPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolSalary Range$18.33 - $24.52 HourlyJob ShiftDayJob CategoryHealth CareDescription

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Glass Doctor of Aberdeen

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We specialize in all things glass. Established in 1962 with one shop in Seattle, Wash., today Glass Doctor offers quick and affordable glass services to business, home, and auto owners at more than ...

6. Consultant sales

🏛️ Cellularsales

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Sales Cellular Sales is Growing! Average and High-End Sales Consultants earn $51000 - $100000 +/ year For seven of the last eight years, Cellular Sales has received the Inc. 5000 award for ...

7. Dentist

🏛️ Willamette Dental Group

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum first year guarantee of $150K - $170K based on experience. To learn more about how Willamette Dental Group is keeping our employees safe, please visit Willamette Dental Group seeks a General ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,623 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $2,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Aberdeen, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

10. FBH Certified Peer Counselor (Family Partner)

🏛️ Family Behavioral Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE'RE GROWING OUR WISe TEAM!! HIRING A CERTIFIED PEER COUNSELOR (FAMILY PARTNER) ABERDEEN, WA (GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY) Catholic Community Services, Family Behavioral Health is looking for Family Partner ...