Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taholah, WA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Taholah

Posted by 
Taholah News Watch
Taholah News Watch
 4 days ago

(TAHOLAH, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Taholah.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Taholah:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNRHPEw00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aberdeen, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Critical Care (CCU) 1845-0715 13 Weeks 189966

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. FACT Case Manager-Aberdeen

🏛️ GREAT RIVERS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ORGA

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $51,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelExperiencedJob LocationMarket Street - Aberdeen, WAPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolSalary Range$18.33 - $24.52 HourlyJob ShiftDayJob CategoryHealth CareDescription

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Glass Doctor of Aberdeen

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We specialize in all things glass. Established in 1962 with one shop in Seattle, Wash., today Glass Doctor offers quick and affordable glass services to business, home, and auto owners at more than ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Consultant sales

🏛️ Cellularsales

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Sales Cellular Sales is Growing! Average and High-End Sales Consultants earn $51000 - $100000 +/ year For seven of the last eight years, Cellular Sales has received the Inc. 5000 award for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dentist

🏛️ Willamette Dental Group

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum first year guarantee of $150K - $170K based on experience. To learn more about how Willamette Dental Group is keeping our employees safe, please visit Willamette Dental Group seeks a General ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,623 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $2,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Aberdeen, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. FBH Certified Peer Counselor (Family Partner)

🏛️ Family Behavioral Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE'RE GROWING OUR WISe TEAM!! HIRING A CERTIFIED PEER COUNSELOR (FAMILY PARTNER) ABERDEEN, WA (GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY) Catholic Community Services, Family Behavioral Health is looking for Family Partner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Taholah News Watch

Taholah News Watch

Taholah, WA
13
Followers
161
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Taholah, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cellular Sales#Tlc Nursing#Orga Aberdeen#Dashers#Aberdeen Aberdeen#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Med Travelers#Fbh#Family Behavioral Health#Family Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy