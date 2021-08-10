Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

Start immediately with these jobs in Paynes Creek

(Paynes Creek, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Paynes Creek companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Class A CDL Driver + $5,000 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Central Transport

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Central Transport is currently seeking CDL A Local Line haul drivers to fill immediate openings at out REDDING, CA Terminal. Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated local routes hauling ...

2. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Avg. 58 CPM & $1,000+/wk or More!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,000 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

3. CA - RN - SNF - AM SHIFT - $43.31 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anderson, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an RN for immediate start. This will be a 4 week assignment. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday rotation; AM shifts (0600 to 1830) August 8,9,10 15,16,17 22,23,24 29,30,31 SNF Experience Required. Shift

4. CA - RN - SNF - NOC SHIFT - $43.31 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anderson, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an RN for immediate start. This will be a 13 week assignment with potential to extend. 12 hour night shifts, 6p-6:30a Schedule is Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Agency will bill the flat ...

5. Hair Stylist

🏛️ Sport Clips - CA301

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts in Redding is IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! JOB DESCRIPTION Sport Clips of Redding is looking to add to our great team of stylists! We are looking for stylists who are passionate about ...

6. Delivery Driver Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Diablo Convoy

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for an experienced Class C Delivery driver who will also spend time in warehouse when not driving- Great company- good pay!! Role: * Pulls orders for delivery and verify accuracy of ...

7. Loss Prevention Officer

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening for a Full Time and Part Time Loss Prevention Officer Location: Council Bluffs Area Job Description: * Identify shoplifters thru floor patrol and through the use of Closed Circuit ...

