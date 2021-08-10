Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ironwood.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ironwood:

1. Records Management Support Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Saxon, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Management Support SpecialistID: F2WIR15-001 Location: SaxonProgram: FOREST Wage/Hr: $45.00 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 The assignment will be performed virtually. Qualifications: Minimum ...

2. Office Manager

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is looking for a highly motivated and positive individual to serve on our team of Customer Service Representatives. This individual must possess: strong organizational ...

3. Assistant Manager $36,000-$40,000/yr.

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonalds USA. This franchisee owns a license to use McDonalds logos and food products, for ...

4. Physical Therapist

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great News for Hard-Working New PT Grads! General PT Outpatient Ortho & Inpatient Acute Travel Job Opportunity! Start Date: 8/9/2021 Length of Assignment: 13 weeks Shift Requirements : 7:30/8-5 Mon ...

5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...