Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ironwood

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 4 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ironwood.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ironwood:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRHNii00

1. Records Management Support Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Saxon, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Management Support SpecialistID: F2WIR15-001 Location: SaxonProgram: FOREST Wage/Hr: $45.00 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 The assignment will be performed virtually. Qualifications: Minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office Manager

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is looking for a highly motivated and positive individual to serve on our team of Customer Service Representatives. This individual must possess: strong organizational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assistant Manager $36,000-$40,000/yr.

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonalds USA. This franchisee owns a license to use McDonalds logos and food products, for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physical Therapist

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great News for Hard-Working New PT Grads! General PT Outpatient Ortho & Inpatient Acute Travel Job Opportunity! Start Date: 8/9/2021 Length of Assignment: 13 weeks Shift Requirements : 7:30/8-5 Mon ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
16
Followers
210
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Mcdonald S Ironwood#Mcdonalds Usa#Hard Working New Pt Grads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy