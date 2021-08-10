Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tulsa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tulsa:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Life Insurance Agent - Top Comp (Licensed / Nonlicensed)

🏛️ Sweet Financial- Aubrey Sweet

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Hiring licensed and non-licensed life/health insurance agents who are looking for a rewarding career to be an independent producer with no contract to sign with Sweet Financial FFL. We are willing to ...

3. RN Registered Nurse - Temporary (Broken Arrow)

🏛️ Ascension Health

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We Are Hiring RN Registered Nurse - Temporary - St. John Broken Arrow We are currently seeking Medical/Surgical RNs for short-term assignments for our Broken Arrow Hospital. Schedule: Night Shift, 6 ...

4. CL A Drivers You Decide the What, When & Where-Full Benefits

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run where you want to run, where you want to run and how much you want to run by picking your loads off our load board This is NOT a 1099 job and comes with full benefits Drivers can ...

5. Recruiter

🏛️ Vehlo

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vehlo is a high-growth, high-performance environment, and we are looking for our next Recruiter superstar to join our team! You'll have the opportunity to own full-cycle recruiting of open positions ...

6. Administrative Coordinator

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are working with a client in Broken Arrow that is looking for a temporary to hire Operations Coordinator. This role will provide administrative support to their busy branch. Experience in a ...

7. AP Associate $17-19/hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced AP Clerk needed for growing organization: Qualified candidates will have: *Recent AP experience *Experience working in SAP *Ability to process high volume invoices **Weekly pay **Temp to ...

8. Movers/Helpers Wanted

🏛️ All My Sons Moving & Storage

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**ONSITE JOB OFFERS!!!** Hiring Helpers We make it fast and easy to start working!! Pre-qualify within minutes!! Helper Pay: Paid Weekly * $12 to $14 per hour (Based on Experience) * TIPS Earned Daily ...

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...