Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tulsa

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 4 days ago

(TULSA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tulsa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tulsa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRHMpz00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agent - Top Comp (Licensed / Nonlicensed)

🏛️ Sweet Financial- Aubrey Sweet

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Hiring licensed and non-licensed life/health insurance agents who are looking for a rewarding career to be an independent producer with no contract to sign with Sweet Financial FFL. We are willing to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. RN Registered Nurse - Temporary (Broken Arrow)

🏛️ Ascension Health

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We Are Hiring RN Registered Nurse - Temporary - St. John Broken Arrow We are currently seeking Medical/Surgical RNs for short-term assignments for our Broken Arrow Hospital. Schedule: Night Shift, 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CL A Drivers You Decide the What, When & Where-Full Benefits

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run where you want to run, where you want to run and how much you want to run by picking your loads off our load board This is NOT a 1099 job and comes with full benefits Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Recruiter

🏛️ Vehlo

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vehlo is a high-growth, high-performance environment, and we are looking for our next Recruiter superstar to join our team! You'll have the opportunity to own full-cycle recruiting of open positions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Coordinator

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are working with a client in Broken Arrow that is looking for a temporary to hire Operations Coordinator. This role will provide administrative support to their busy branch. Experience in a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. AP Associate $17-19/hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced AP Clerk needed for growing organization: Qualified candidates will have: *Recent AP experience *Experience working in SAP *Ability to process high volume invoices **Weekly pay **Temp to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Movers/Helpers Wanted

🏛️ All My Sons Moving & Storage

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**ONSITE JOB OFFERS!!!** Hiring Helpers We make it fast and easy to start working!! Pre-qualify within minutes!! Helper Pay: Paid Weekly * $12 to $14 per hour (Based on Experience) * TIPS Earned Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
305
Followers
326
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Sweet Financial Ffl#Broken Arrow Rrb#Medical Surgical#Broken Arrow Hospital#Night Shift#Operations Coordinator#Ap Clerk#Sap#Earned Daily#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy