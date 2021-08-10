Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Pound

(POUND, WI) Companies in Pound are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pound:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Suamico, WI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Production Supervisor

🏛️ AGEATIA TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANCY SERVICES INC.

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: **Temp to Perm** Shift: 2nd or 3rd shift Is responsible for the supervision and operation of the assigned areas of 2nd, or 3rd shift production. The Manufacturing Supervisor manages the ...

3. Team Leader

🏛️ SW - Jason B

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TEAM LEADER Position Type: Contract to Hire Position Hours: A B or C Shift Salary: $21.00/hour ****MUST BE flexible to work 10 to 12 hours a day if necessary and also weekends Staffworks Group is ...

4. Retail Merchandiser - Start ASAP (ktas)

🏛️ Merchandisers On Demand

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Teams Welcome - IC POSITION Day Shifts Monday to Friday PAY: $20 per hour Assist with a full store reset and remodel. Category resets will also be included in this position. This is not a cash-paying ...

5. Deliver with EatStreet - Earn a $250 Bonus After Your First 200 Orders

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Lena, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up peoples hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

6. Member Service Representative

🏛️ CoVantage

📍 Suamico, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located just north of Green Bay in one of our newest branches, our Suamico branch is seeking candidates for a full time Member Service Representative! This individual will assist our members with ...

7. Paratransit Driver - Up to $14.50/hour + benefits!

🏛️ Via Transportation

📍 Crivitz, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Via uses app-based technology and operational experience to make transport more efficient. We operate over 90 deployments in over 20 countries around the world. We will be expanding our Green Bay ...

8. Department of Defense (DOD) Cleared Security Officer

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to get back into workforce with a stable company? North America's leading security company has opportunities available in your area! At Allied Universal®, we continue to build an inclusive ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Suamico, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Suamico, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...