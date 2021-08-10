These Ringgold companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Ringgold, LA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Ringgold? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

2. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in LA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

3. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. LA - Occupational Therapist - Shreveport - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist