Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ely

(ELY, NV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ely.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ely:

1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

2. Registered Nurse Travel RN

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $2,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Registered Nurse for a Corrections Facility in ELY, NV! Sign On Bonus to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ely, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,811 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $1,811 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Ely, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $1,512 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ely, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date