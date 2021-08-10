Cancel
Cumming, GA

Start immediately with these jobs in Cumming

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Cumming, GA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Cumming companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNRHEmB00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Handler (Immediate Openings!) - Earn up to $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Lula, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,500* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A Driver - No Touch, Home Weekly

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Gainesville, GA! Benefits start 30 days after hire!!! About the position: * Compensation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Home Weekend Options + Average 58 CPM!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Marietta, GA

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,100 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Suwanee, GA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Suwanee, GA

💰 $3,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,732.19 Up from $2,794.76 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
46
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

