Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Globe, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Globe

Posted by 
Globe Voice
Globe Voice
 4 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Globe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Globe:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bNRHB8000

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Internal Auditor

🏛️ Gila County, AZ

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $61,973 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GILA COUNTY HUMAN RESOURCES JOB ANNOUNCEMENT 1400 E. ASH STREET, GLOBE, AZ 85501 POSTED: AUGUST 3, 2021 OPEN UNTIL FILLED PURPOSE OF THE JOB The purpose of this position is to assist in determining ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Apartment Community Manager- Tax Credit

🏛️ Aperto Property Management, Inc.

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aperto Property Management is a growing Multifamily Property Management Company. We are currently seeking an experienced on site Community Manager to join our team in Globe, AZ. SUMMARY OF THE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. AZ - Nuc Med tech needed in AZ- $49.04 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $49 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nuc med tech needed in AZ7-3:30 M-F no call at this time Shift: day shift Specialty Type: Diagnostic Imaging Sub Specialties: Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Gila County, AZ

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $47,956 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GILA COUNTY HUMAN RESOURCES JOB ANNOUNCEMENT 1400 E. ASH STREET, GLOBE, AZ 85501 POSTED: JULY 2, 2020 REVISED: AUGUST 11, 2020 OPEN UNTIL FILLED PURPOSE OF THE JOB The purpose of this position is to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2743 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Globe, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2743 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Globe Voice

Globe Voice

Globe, AZ
31
Followers
137
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Globe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Life Insurance#Az Globe#Community#Az Nuc Med#Vehicle Equipment#Bluepipes Globe#Stability Healthcare#Drivers Earn#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy