Hiring Now: These roles are open in Globe

(GLOBE, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Globe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Globe:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Internal Auditor

🏛️ Gila County, AZ

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $61,973 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GILA COUNTY HUMAN RESOURCES JOB ANNOUNCEMENT 1400 E. ASH STREET, GLOBE, AZ 85501 POSTED: AUGUST 3, 2021 OPEN UNTIL FILLED PURPOSE OF THE JOB The purpose of this position is to assist in determining ...

4. Apartment Community Manager- Tax Credit

🏛️ Aperto Property Management, Inc.

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aperto Property Management is a growing Multifamily Property Management Company. We are currently seeking an experienced on site Community Manager to join our team in Globe, AZ. SUMMARY OF THE ...

5. AZ - Nuc Med tech needed in AZ- $49.04 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $49 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nuc med tech needed in AZ7-3:30 M-F no call at this time Shift: day shift Specialty Type: Diagnostic Imaging Sub Specialties: Nuclear Medicine Technologist

6. Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Gila County, AZ

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $47,956 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GILA COUNTY HUMAN RESOURCES JOB ANNOUNCEMENT 1400 E. ASH STREET, GLOBE, AZ 85501 POSTED: JULY 2, 2020 REVISED: AUGUST 11, 2020 OPEN UNTIL FILLED PURPOSE OF THE JOB The purpose of this position is to ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2743 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Globe, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2743 ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Globe, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...