Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Yuma

(YUMA, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuma companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuma:

1. Insurance Sales ($10-$20k monthly) Will Train!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wray, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a Forklift Operator to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of products and materials. Responsibilities: * Operate various vehicles for storage or ...

4. Laboratory Technologist

🏛️ Yuma District Hospital

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Technologist/Technician Medical Technologist/Technician coordinates daily activities in performing technical and sophisticated testing procedures to obtain timely and accurate clinical data ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...