18th Century Newport Colonial Sells For $1.9 Million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty on Tuesday announced the sale of the ‘Solomon Southwick House’ at 77 Third Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Built circa 1750, the residence, with unobstructed views to Newport Harbor, sold for $1,900,000.

The seller was represented by Rebecca King of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Alyce Wright of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer.

Solomon Southwick was a printer and newspaper publisher. Involved with the patriotic movement in the 1770s, he produced copies of the Declaration of Independence but was forced to flee from his home when the British occupied Newport. Generously proportioned, with 4,000 sf of living space, 9-ft ceilings, six bedrooms, 3 1⁄2 baths, and 8 fireplaces, his post-and-beam home has been elegantly restored over the years maintaining historic detail and includes a quintessential Newport “secret garden.”

This sale represents the third highest on The Point so far this year, and the highest residential sale ever on Third Street. Paul Leys, broker and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The Point area of Newport has the highest number of colonial-era homes in the country, and the ‘Solomon Southwick House’ is a prime example of how these homes can be updated for today’s buyers while retaining the appeal of their 250-plus-year history.”

