Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

18th Century Newport Colonial Sells For $1.9 Million

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty on Tuesday announced the sale of the ‘Solomon Southwick House’ at 77 Third Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Built circa 1750, the residence, with unobstructed views to Newport Harbor, sold for $1,900,000.

The seller was represented by Rebecca King of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Alyce Wright of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer.

Solomon Southwick was a printer and newspaper publisher. Involved with the patriotic movement in the 1770s, he produced copies of the Declaration of Independence but was forced to flee from his home when the British occupied Newport. Generously proportioned, with 4,000 sf of living space, 9-ft ceilings, six bedrooms, 3 1⁄2 baths, and 8 fireplaces, his post-and-beam home has been elegantly restored over the years maintaining historic detail and includes a quintessential Newport “secret garden.”

This sale represents the third highest on The Point so far this year, and the highest residential sale ever on Third Street. Paul Leys, broker and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The Point area of Newport has the highest number of colonial-era homes in the country, and the ‘Solomon Southwick House’ is a prime example of how these homes can be updated for today’s buyers while retaining the appeal of their 250-plus-year history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXK3X_0bNRGuEI00

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Real Estate
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#18th Century#Colonial#Newport Colonial Sells#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Safe Harbor Race Weekend: Excitement Builds for Inaugural Event

For a first-time event that’s yet to happen, Safe Harbor Race Weekend has garnered an impressive amount of momentum. The three-day sailing regatta, scheduled for its inaugural edition over August 13-15 in Newport, R.I., will see 46 teams competing on Narragansett Bay in six classes for ORC, PHRF (A and B), Performance Cruising (Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker), and Superyachts. Location hosts are Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Safe Harbor New England Boatworks, and Safe Harbor Jamestown Boatyard, with Safe Harbor organizing the social activities ashore and Premiere Racing, a renowned regatta management team, managing the on-water competition.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

WATCH: The Newport Bridge: A Rhode Island Icon

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, often styled as the “Newport Bridge,” has graced the skyline of Narragansett Bay for 50 years, providing a vital link between Newport and Jamestown. At the time of its opening in 1969, the bridge was celebrated as a major commercial breakthrough and a marvel of human engineering.
South Kingstown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Bailey’s, Gooseberry, Hazard’s, Fort Adams & King Park Beaches all closed to swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels: • YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown • Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport • King Park Beach in Newport • Gooseberry Beach in Newport • Hazard’s Beach in Newport • Spouting Rock Beach in Newport.
Posted by
Newport Buzz

DEM Announces Availability of $3 Million to Help Communities, Local Groups Protect Open Space

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that $3 million in matching grants is available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. The grant round is now open, with a deadline of October 29, 2021. Funding provided through the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond – which Rhode Island voters approved by a margin of almost 80 percent last November – is capitalizing the grants.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Block Island votes to recommend mask use indoors.

The Block Island Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to recommend, not require, mask use indoors. The resolution comes on the heels of the RI Department of Health sharing data that shows Rhode Island in now in a “high” Covid transmission rate with 103 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

14 Dates Announced for Audrain Cars & Coffee 2021

The Audrain Automobile Museum on Friday announced their 2021 Cars & Coffee schedule!. Due to the current health crisis, this season’s Cars & Coffee will be a little different from years past. -Registration is mandatory – capacity limits will vary. -Limit 2 people per registered car. -Cars will be parked...
Marblehead, MAPosted by
Newport Buzz

Corinthian Yacht Club Wins New York Yacht Club’s Morgan Cup

Five years of turning losses into lessons and building a consistent, cohesive team paid off today as Corinthian Yacht Club of Marblehead, Mass., won the 2021 Morgan Cup. The New York Yacht Club Invitational Trophy for the Morgan Cup. which is one of keelboat team racing’s most respected and competitive events, was sailed out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, Friday through Sunday. After three days and 117 races. the 17th edition of the regatta came down to tie-breaker between two clubs located within a stone’s throw of one another on Marblehead Neck. Corinthian Yacht Club and Eastern Yacht Club finished the regatta with identical 17-7 records. Based on the 3-1 advantage in head-to-head races, Corinthian took the championship, becoming the sixth club to win the prestigious Morgan Cup.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Good Morning America: Rhode Island gears up for Newport Folk Festival

The Newport Folk Festival, the first major music festival to open in the country since Covid lockdown in 2020, sold out in minutes with a reduced capacity. Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!
Charlestown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 25, 2021 as Governor’s Bay Day

Governor Dan McKee today signed an Executive Order announcing that the 32nd Governor’s Bay Day celebration will take place on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The day includes family-friendly activities and free parking at all Rhode Island state beaches. New this year, the public is invited to fish in Rhode Island saltwaters without a saltwater fishing license from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) also will waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66 (URI/Galilee). Service to the beach will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Mary Jane Barry

Mary Jane Barry, 89, of Newport, RI died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Newport Hospital after a long illness. Born July 12, 1932, in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Barry and Anna “Babe” (Brice) Barry. Jane attended Newport public schools graduating from Rogers High...
WildlifePosted by
Newport Buzz

Atlantic Shark Institute Detects Four Great White Sharks at Block Island, RI

The Atlantic Shark Institute announced Monday that they have detected four great white sharks in Rhode Island so far, during the early part of their 2021 white shark research season. All four sharks were detected off Block Island, RI on their acoustic receiver array. “This now brings our total white shark detections to 14 different individuals off Block Island since this study began in 2019”, shared Jon Dodd, the Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute. “Interestingly, not one of the 14 sharks we’ve detected has come through a second season”, he added.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Breaks Ground on Newport Pell Bridge Ramps Realignment Phase 2 Project

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation Acting Administrator of Project Management Lori Fisette today joined with state and local leaders to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project, which will redesign the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy