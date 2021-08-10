Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Geneseo

(GENESEO, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Geneseo.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Geneseo:

1. Deliver With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Geneseo, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Sterling, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lyons, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $1,722 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ellsworth, KS

💰 $1,722 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Ellsworth, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1638 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ellsworth, KS

💰 $1,638 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ellsworth, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/01/2021 Duration: 20 weeks ...

6. Assistant Construction Observer Part-time

🏛️ Kirkham Michael

📍 Ellsworth, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Construction Observer - Part-time Cheney, Garden City, or Ellsworth, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time ...

7. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Geneseo, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...